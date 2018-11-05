2018 East Tennessee polling locations

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: WOOD)

People around the countries will head to the polls on Tuesday, November 6 to cast their ballots in the 2018 midterm elections.

In Tennessee, a gubernatorial election and an open Senate seat have made for one of the most important elections in the state's recent history. If didn't cast your ballot during early voting, you'll have to head to your precinct's assigned polling place on Tuesday, November 6.

These locations are printed on your voter ID card, but if you don't have that information, you can look up your assigned polling place by entering your name, year of birth and last 4 your SSN in the Tennessee State Department's Voter Registration Information Lookup portal.

CLICK HERE- Look up your polling location on the Tennessee State Department website

We've compiled a list of East Tennessee polling locations by county.

If you have any questions, please call or email your county's election commission.