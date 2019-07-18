2019 Mayors’ All4Knox Summit registration open

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The upcoming All4Knox Mayors’ Summit has opened registration for the public wanting to attend and be part of the community connection for issues in the greater Knox area.

All are welcome to attend this free event.

The 2019 Mayors’ All4Knox Summit is in partnership with the DEA 360 Strategy Knoxville and the University of Tennessee System.

August 1 (day one) is hosted by the University of Tennessee System. The local Knox County-focused, All4Knox Summit will be on Aug. 2 (day two).