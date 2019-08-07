2019 North Knoxville registration info

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Keep Knoxville Beautiful (KKB) will be hosting the second annual North Knoxville Community Cleanup on Saturday, September 7, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The event will kick off at Edgwood Park, 3109 Ocoee Trail.

The North Knoxville Community Cleanup was first held in 2018 while North Knoxville was KKB’s “Community of the Year”. The cleanup will be KKB’s largest event in North Knoxville this year. The first cleanup had over 230 volunteers participate. KKB is now seeking groups and individuals to participate in the 2019 cleanup. Volunteers can register at http://www.keepknoxvillebeautiful.org/upcoming/2019/9/7/2019-north-knoxville-community-cleanup

Leaders from various North Knoxville neighborhoods and local community organizations will collect cleanup supplies at Edgewood Park, then return to volunteers waiting at their designated locations to pick up litter. Participating neighborhood association include Fountaincrest and Oakwood Lincoln Park. Other clubs and groups that are participating are

UTK’s American Society of Civil Engineers Student Chapter, Veterans Heritage Site Foundation, Tennessee Track and Field, and the Knox County Youth Health Board.

Individuals who do not have an official group can pick up litter in the areas surrounding Edgewood Park or let us know if they want to clean in their North Knoxville neighborhood. Kids will be invited to participate in the Smoke-Free Knoxville ‘Cigarette Butt Challenge’. All kids that participate in the challenge will receive a prize courtesy of the Knox County Health Department.

Keep Knoxville Beautiful would like to thank our generous sponsors of the North Knoxville Community Cleanup: Bluhen Botanicals, Three Rivers Market, First Neighborhoods Realty, Mid Mod Collective, Open Door Architecture, TVA, WATE, and Nobody Trashes Tennessee.