6 Around Town: First Friday of November

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s that time again in Knoxville – First Friday and there are plenty of events for locals and visitors alike to experience not only sports and local art, but also to look toward the end of the month for upcoming holiday events.

Here are some local happenings for First Friday:

KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS

The Knoxville Ice Bears take on the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs Friday, Nov. 1 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum – click here for tickets.



Later this month, the Ice Bears will play again at Knoxville Coliseum on Nov. 8 against Huntsville Havoc and then back home again on Nov. 22nd/23rd vs Pensacola Ice Flyers.

For the full Ice Bears schedule, click here

AROUND TOWN



Downtown Knoxville ArtWalk – Around 5 p.m. on every First Friday, Downtown Knoxville comes alive with its local art and exhibits along Gay Street and more – click here for locations.

The Emporium Center – There are art galleries galore at the Emporium Center.

A special exhibit on Nov. 1 feature Latino culture at HoLa Hora Latina’s booth for Dia de los Muertos. Art exhibits as well as “ofrendas” or altars from UT students’ Dia de los Muertos altar contest will be featured. The fun begins at 5 p.m.

Other features at the Emporium Center include live jazz music, flamenco dancing, darkroom demonstrations and working artist studios. Click here for more information.

Historic Old City – The Old City hosts free live concerts from 6 to 8 p.m. There will also be food and drink specials along with shows from local artists and musicians.

ADDITIONAL NOVEMBER EVENTS

Brewer’s Jam

November 9 – at KCAC Plaza from 2-6PM Festival featuring local music, local food, and a great variety of beer to sample.

Veterans Day Parade

November 11 – Knoxville celebrates the service of its U.S. military veterans with a parade that begins at 10:40 a.m. at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium Coliseum and follows a route down Gay Street to Depot Avenue.

Holiday Events coming up at the end of the month

Christmas at Chilhowee and Capitol Christmas Tree

Fantasy of Trees

Regal Celebration of Lights

Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt

Downtown Peppermint Trail

Holidays on Ice

MORE ONLINE | See more First Friday Knoxville events on Visit Knoxville’s site by clicking here

