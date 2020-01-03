6 Around Town: Get on the Brew Bus this January

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Maybe you’re used to walking everywhere for First Friday. Might we suggest hopping on the Knox Brew Tours Brew Bus?

For only $10 the bus stops from 6-10 p.m. outside Visit Knoxville at 301 S. Gay St., several breweries in North Knoxville, a stop in East Knoxville at Last Days of Autumn, coming back to the Old City at Pretentious Beer Co.



The bus is a great way to get around, have a brew – or two – and enjoy some art along the way!

Last weekend for these Downtown Knoxville Alliance/city of Knoxville holiday events, ending Jan. 5:

Fun things to do this month:

Jan. 16-19 – USA Swimming TYR Pro Swim Series Open to the public at Allan Jones Aquatic Center. Bring the kids for a chance to see world-class athletes including USA Swimming National Team members on their way to the 2020 Olympics.

Jan. 25 – Chocolatefest at World’s Fair Exhibition Hall Enjoy treats from area chocolatiers, restaurants, bakeries; tasting tickets are $25.

Ice Bears have several home games this month – Disney Night is Jan. 17

Go to Visit Knoxville for more information.