6 Around Town: June 7-9 Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - It's First Friday! Check out this week's 6 Around Town selection of festivals, shows, and other exciting events throughout this weekend.

Friday

Friday is the annual WDVX Bob Dylan Birthday Bash on Market Square - from 5 to 10 p.m. For more information, click here.

Saturday

It’s time for Schulz Bräu’s 3 Year Anniversary Party! It's a shout out to Knoxville's growing brewery scene, their huge outdoor space is also a great place for families and anyone who likes to bring their dog along for a fun night out

Saturday June 8th:

12:00pm: First 150 Customers will receive a FREE 20oz commemorative stein!

01:00pm Free Brewery Tours by Knox Brew Tours – first come first serve

07:30pm Live Music: FunMakers Oompah Band

Bier Releases: Bourbon Barrel Aged Maibock

Food Specials by Schulzes Schnitzel Kitchen

Knox County's Second Saturday Consert Series at the Cove and New Harvest Park. The free concerts are from 6-8 p.m. Attendees are advised to bring their own blankets or lawn chairs. No alcohol will be allowed.

June 8 – Kutzu (The Cove) and Pair of Jokers (New Harvest)

Sunday

Second Sunday Art Activity Day at Knoxville Museum of Art: Bring your children in grades K-6 to the KMA Second Sunday Art Activity Day. Children will do a hands-on art activity taught by a certified art teacher. FREE and open to the public!

Plus, all weekend long is The Secret City Festival in Oak Ridge at A.K. Bissell Park. Click here for tickets and information.

For more First Friday content from our friends at Visit Knoxville, click here.