6 Around Town: Step into spring with Mardi Growl, Shamrock Fest, Big Ears Festival

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tired of staying in from the cold and rain? Visit Knoxville has plenty of events to choose from this month.

New event with WDVX called “Taps and Tunes” inside our Visitors Center

Celebrate the First Friday of every month with free live music from 6-7 p.m.

Tonight, enjoy Evie Andrus and house band The Friday Boys

Artist Christinea Beane of Makes Cents Jewelry will be highlighted during the show and have her products for sale

Tap your toes while you enjoy some “taps” – with Blackhorse beer!

Fun things to do this month:

All this and more at VisitKnoxville.com

