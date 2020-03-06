6 Around Town: Step into spring with Mardi Growl, Shamrock Fest, Big Ears Festival

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tired of staying in from the cold and rain? Visit Knoxville has plenty of events to choose from this month.
First Friday events:
- New event with WDVX called “Taps and Tunes” inside our Visitors Center
- Celebrate the First Friday of every month with free live music from 6-7 p.m.
- Tonight, enjoy Evie Andrus and house band The Friday Boys
- Artist Christinea Beane of Makes Cents Jewelry will be highlighted during the show and have her products for sale
- Tap your toes while you enjoy some “taps” – with Blackhorse beer!
Fun things to do this month:
- March 7 – Mardi Growl parade starts at 11 a.m. in the Old City and ends on Market Square
- March 13 & 14 – Knox Shamrock Fest in Market Square
- March 13 & 14 – Women in Jazz Jam Festival across downtown Knoxville
- March 14 – St. Patrick’s Day parade and Cel-O’bragh-tion along Gay Street
- March 21 & 22 – Jubilee Festival at Laurel Theatre
- March 26-29 – Big Ears Festival at various locations downtown and the Old City
All this and more at VisitKnoxville.com and on the free app!
LATEST STORIES
- Kentucky announces first confirmed case of coronavirus
- Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Kona
- Big Ears: Coronavirus has not altered schedule, plans for eclectic festival
- The impact of the coronavirus on the job market
- Coronavirus negatively impacting companies and public organizations