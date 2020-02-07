Closings
6 Around Town: Sweet things to do with your sweetheart in February

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Love is in the air across the city this month and VisitKnoxville has plenty of ideas on how to spend your First Friday and Valentine’s Day.

It’s the perfect time for a stroll with your sweetie, lots to do this evening:

First Friday events:

  • Live music from WDVX inside our the Knoxville Visitors Center at 6 p.m.
  • Monsters Made with Love at Dogwood Arts Gallery on Jackson
  • 30 local artists and makers whose fleece monsters are paired with a unique piece of art created in their individual styles and mediums.
  • Steel Drums at Knoxville Soap Candle & Gifts
  • Artist in Residence Biennial Reception at UT Downtown Gallery
  • Alive after Five with the Natti Love Joys at Knoxville Museum of Art

Fun things to do this month:

New exhibits:

All this and more at VisitKnoxville.com and on the free app!

