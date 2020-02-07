6 Around Town: Sweet things to do with your sweetheart in February

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Love is in the air across the city this month and VisitKnoxville has plenty of ideas on how to spend your First Friday and Valentine’s Day.

It’s the perfect time for a stroll with your sweetie, lots to do this evening:

Live music from WDVX inside our the Knoxville Visitors Center at 6 p.m.

Monsters Made with Love at Dogwood Arts Gallery on Jackson

30 local artists and makers whose fleece monsters are paired with a unique piece of art created in their individual styles and mediums.

Steel Drums at Knoxville Soap Candle & Gifts

Artist in Residence Biennial Reception at UT Downtown Gallery

Alive after Five with the Natti Love Joys at Knoxville Museum of Art

Fun things to do this month:

New exhibits:

Visions of the End open now at McClung Museum

Beauford Delaney & James Baldwin opens today at Knoxville Museum of Art

White & Black: Knoxville in the Jim Crow Era opens Feb 14 at ETHC

