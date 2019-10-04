6 Around Town: Tricks, treats for all ages this month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — October weather may not be here yet but the events are right on time.

First Friday

The Knox Brew Tours bus will be traveling between breweries in downtown, the Old City and Old North Knoxville from 6-10 p.m. making stops every 15 minutes at each spot. You can stop by any of the more than 17 breweries, bars or restaurants along the way.

Disney and Pixar’s beloved “Toy Story” is this week’s Movies on the Square showing at Market Square. Bring your chairs or blanket and enjoy the night with Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Hamm, Rex, Mr. Potato Head, Slinky Dog, and Bo Peep.

Corn Maze at Oakes Farm

A-maze-ing fun is to be had at Oakes Farm this month. Hours vary but the farm opens most days at 1 p.m. and is open until 9 p.m. on Saturdays and 6 p.m Sundays. Admission is $12.95 for ages 11 and up. Kids 3-10 are $10.95, and 2 and under are free.

Admission includes entry to the corn maze, a hayride, and more than 25 activities in the Back 40 play area. You can add a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch for $5.50.

“Dracula” at the Tennessee Theatre

Get in the Halloween spirit at 3 p.m. Sunday. This 1931 creepy and atmospheric vampire-horror film directed by Tod Browning stars Bela Lugosi as Count Dracula, and has set the standard for vampire roles since. With his slicked-back, jet-black hair, suspicious smile, and seductive sense, Dracula is a character not to be soon forgotten. Run time is 1 hour 15 minutes and is not rated as it precedes the MPAA film rating system. The showing is free of charge.

BOO! At the Zoo

One of Zoo Knoxville’s most attended events is stretching over three weekends this month. BOO! At the Zoo has not-so-scary Halloween fun for all ages. Trick-or-treaters can fill their bag with candy as they make their way through the zoo. The cost is $10 per person or $9 for zoo members. Children ages 4 and under are free.