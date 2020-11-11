6 things to know about seeing Santa at West Town Mall during the COVID-19 pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Reservations are now open for safe and socially distanced visits with Santa Claus at West Town Mall. Here are 6 things to know before you and your family go.

Santa arrives the day after Thanksgiving

West Town Mall and Simon Property Group says Santa will arrive on Black Friday, Nov. 27, at West Town Mall. He will be seeing visitors in the JCPenney Court.

Reservations are required

Due to COVID-19 and on-going health and safety regulations, reservations to see and visit with Santa (and take a photo) are required. Photos with Santa can also be ordered online.

You can reserve your spot at the link below.

Masks

Masks are required to be worn by visitors ages 2 and up to see Santa. Santa Claus and his helpers will be wearing masks as well during each visit. Simon Property Group says guests are required to wear masks where mandated by local health authorities and government agencies.

Observe physical, social distance

In order to make the visit with Santa a safe one amid a pandemic, mall officials are suggesting a socially distanced experience; be sure to try and maintain at least 6 feet of distance from people not from your household.

You will experience physical distancing practices at the set, coordinators say, including maintaining social distance in queues and physical barriers where space doesn’t allow for 6 feet of separation. There will also be signage and markers to direct people.

Cleaning and sanitizing

An increased focus on disinfecting and sanitation, including the addition of hand sanitizer in high-traffic areas, will be an active part of visitations with Santa at the mall.

Hand sanitizing stations will be available for guests.

No sitting with Santa

West Town Mall officials confirmed with WATE 6 On Your Side that no children will be able to sit on Santa’s lap or near him.

Instead, there will be a family seating bench for photos. The benches will be 6 feet apart to maintain social distancing.