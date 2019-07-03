A larger than life Dolly Parton puppet sold to the highest bidder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) Dolly Parton is one of the biggest stars in the world, and now a giant paper mache puppet of Parton, selling to the highest bidder.

The larger than life Dolly Parton puppet, made by the Cattywampus Puppet Council, was put up for auction on June 21, and was sold on June 28 for a whopping $555.

To the Puppet Council’s surprise, the community member who purchased the puppet, donated it back to them saying, “They believe in the power of Cattywampus’ work and wants that work to continue!”

Cattywampus wanting to continue their art, but says they’re struggling after losing their studio space, and not raising enough funds to sustain their work.

Cattywampus saying that they need the communities support now more than ever, “If you appreciate the magic of giant puppets and parades, the value of youth-arts programming, the importance of theater and play in raising joy and power our communities, please consider making a one time or monthly donation to Cattywampus today!”

Not everyone is going to have the money to outbid others in the community for the larger than life Dolly puppet, but you can still support their work by donating here.