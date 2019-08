KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Over 5,000 people have signed a petition on change.org to always call 911 for a person in distress.

Allison Bennett started this petition for her friend Eric Ashby, who had been missing since June 28, 2017, because four friends left him without calling 911.

Ashby’s body was later found, after being there for months.

The petition also mentions Zach Munday from Gibbs High School, who died in a similar situation, as no one called 911 and his injuries led to his death.