AAA now offering Tennessee businesses an insurance agency

The American Automobile Association will now offer Tennessee business owners an exciting new opportunity for resources and growth.

AAA is now offering an entrepreneurial insurance agency to businesses.Individuals can own and grow a AAA-branded, brick-and-mortar sales location in Knoxville and surrounding areas.

AAA will support the business owner with a wealth of assistance during startup and development of the agency including a powerful web and social media presence, agency location service and more.

This type of program has been operating in other states for years, but it’s new to Tennessee. The owner will employ two additional employees to support the agency creating more jobs in the region.

Those interested or wanting to talk to a local recruiter should apply at https://autoclubsouth.aaa.com/careers/entrepreneurial-agent-application.aspx?zip=37919