ACA marketplace opens Nov. 1 with 23 local enrollment events

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Mayor Madeline Rogero is encouraging Knoxville residents without health insurance to explore their options available through the Affordable Care Act’s Health Insurance Marketplace. Open enrollment (and re-enrollment) begins Friday, Nov. 1 and runs through Sunday, Dec. 15.

“This year, enrollment events are being held at six area locations, giving even more residents a chance to receive personal assistance and enroll or reenroll in plans provided under the ACA marketplace,” Mayor Rogero said.

The first of 23 area enrollment events scheduled in Knox, Sevier and Blount counties will be held Friday, Nov. 1, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 1807 Dandridge Ave. Mayor Rogero will kick off the event at noon, and enrollment specialists will meet with residents until 6 p.m.

ACA volunteer coordinator Carl Wheeler suggests that residents already who have experienced a change in marital status or income level within the last year to apply or reapply. In addition, he anticipates that two or three local insurance providers will offer plans at Healthcare.gov.

At enrollment events, trained counselors will be on hand to provide free assistance to people who want to apply for health coverage. Spanish language interpreters will be in attendance.

Anyone wishing to enroll will need to bring these documents:





Social Security numbers (or documentation of legal status);

Employer and income information for every household member to be covered (pay stubs or W-2 forms are acceptable); and

If renewing, you must bring your User Name and Password

For more information, visit www.knoxvilletn.gov/ACA or call 211. Additional information is available at www.HealthCare.gov, the federal government website, or by calling 1-800-318-2596 or TTY 1-855-889-4325.