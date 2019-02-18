Actor John Cusack to participate in Knoxville ‘Say Anything’ screening and Q&A

Movie star John Cusack will participate in a live conversation and audience Q&A for the anniversary of one of his breakout roles this weekend in Knoxville.

The conversation and Q&A will take place on Friday, June 21 following a screening of the iconic 1989 film Say Anything. Cusack will give a behind-the-scenes look into his breakout role as Lloyd Dobler; share stories from his career spanning four decades and roles in more than 70 films; and answer audience questions

The actor was recently under fire for posting an anti-semitic tweet. Cusack blaming the post, which has been deleted, on a “bot.” It depicted a hand with the Star of David coming down on a group of people, accompanied by a quote misattributed to Voltaire which was actually said by white nationalist Kevin Alfred Strom.

Still no word on whether or not he will be open to discussing the recent controversy.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 22, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum box office, online at Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

Ranked by Entertainment Weekly as one of the greatest modern movie romances (and #11 on the list of 50 best high-school movies), Say Anything made a star out of John Cusack who went on to success in multiple films including High Fidelity, Grosse Point Blank and Being John Malkovich, among others.

For more information about the Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum and upcoming shows, visit www.knoxvillecoliseum.com.