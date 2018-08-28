Alliance House to hold first annual Breast Cancer Awareness Week

A local housing development business will host their first-ever breast cancer awareness in September.

The Alliance House Community Development House will host their first annual Breast Cancer Awareness Week. The three-day event will be held at multiple locations in Knoxville.

The event aims to highlight the disparities in statistics of breast cancer development in women of color and other groups.

A discussion with the American Cancer Society will be broadcast live on Facebook from 3020 Martin Luther King Avenue on Tuesday, September 4. Seating is limited to 30 people.

Wednesday, September 5, signups for donated healthcare will take place, with free flu shots available. This will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Payne Ave Baptist Church at 2714 Martin Luther King Avenue.

AHCD Breast Cancer Awareness Week will conclude September 6 with a panel discussion from the Socially Equal Energy Efficient Development (SEEED) headquarters at 1617 Dandridge Avenue. This event will also be broadcast on Facebook live.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.