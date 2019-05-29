Alzheimer’s Association, Pedal for Alzheimer’s to hold cycling event in Knoxville

People around the world will participate in “The Longest Day” next month, a day dedicated to all those affected by Alzheimer’s disease.

The event is held on the Summer Solstice and symbolizes the challenging journeys of those living with the disease and their caretakers.

Participants will do what they love – biking, hiking, playing bridge, swimming, knitting and more– to honor a caregiver, someone living with Alzheimer’s, or someone lost to this devastating disease.

The Alzheimer’s Association Tennessee Chapter/Knoxville Office is partnering with Pedal for Alzheimer’s for a Gran Fondo cycling event sponsored by West Bicycles in Farragut on June 22.

The start of a Gran Fondo is done en masse, and the format allows for riders of every level to participate, much like a marathon, where most participants are competing against the clock instead of other participants.

Registration is available online.

There is also a scavenger hunt on June 29. Four-person teams will donate $20 per team member with a complimentary lunch from Northshore Brasserie. Prizes will be given to the top three teams.

The event is at 9311 Northshore Drive from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 29.

Click here to register.