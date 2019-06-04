American Cancer Society hosts Hope Fest to honor cancer survivors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The American Cancer Society is hosting a festival of wild fun to celebrate survivorship and remember lost loved ones while fighting back against cancer at “Hope Fest 2019” on June 7.

The festival-like event, presented by Moes Southwest Grill, is happening Friday, June 7 at Zoo Knoxville with an opening celebration at 6:15 p.m.

Event organizers say the evening will also include a survivor ceremony with Star 102.1 and WATE 6 On Your Side, live music, delicious food, a selfie scavenger hunt, additional fun times around the zoo and a very special post-sunset candle-light remembrance ceremony for those lost to cancer.

Tickets to Hope Fest 2019 are available here.