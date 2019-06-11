American Eagle Foundation promotes American Eagle Day recognition
The American Eagle Foundation is working to raise awareness about American Eagle Day and their goal to pass a joint resolution in U.S. Congress to permanently establish the commemorative day.
In April, 2007 the United States Senate passed the first American Eagle Day resolution, by unanimous consent, designating June 20 as a national day to celebrate our living symbol of freedom, the Bald Eagle. American Eagle Day commemorates the day in 1782 when the Bald Eagle was added to the official Seal of the United States and celebrates the recovery of the species after being threatened by extinction.
Last year, every state issued a proclamation or a letter of support except for Alaska and California.
The goal is for both Houses of Congress to pass a Joint Resolution to permanently establish American Eagle Day. Resources to support this initiative are found on the American Eagle Foundation website.
This American Eagle Day, on June 20, the foundation is partnering with Keep Sevier Beautiful and Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful for a cleanup on the Little Pigeon River from 9 a.m. to noon. People are asked to gather at the Sevierville Greenway Parking Lot, 113 Hardin Lane in Sevierville.
Click here if you would like to get involved.
