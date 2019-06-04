American Idol auditions coming to East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- American Idol has announced dates and locations for upcoming auditions this fall.
The ABC show is hosting auditions across the country, including East Tennessee.
According to American Idol’s Facebook page, you will have the chance to audition on Thursday, August 29 in Knoxville.
Other audition locations in the Southeast region include Columbia, South Carolina, Macon Georgia, and Mobile, Alabama.
Details and registration information HERE: https://abc.go.com/shows/american-idol/auditions