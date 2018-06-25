American Legion kicks off fundraising campaign for new building Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: American Legion Post 2) [ + - ] Video

From American Legion Post 2:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The Knoxville community is invited to join the friends, family and fans of Sam Hardman to celebrate and honor his passion for our Nation and to support his beloved American Legion at a Patriots lunch on Saturday, June 23rd at the Powell Community Center, located at 1708 West Emory Road.

The American Legion Post 2 Auxiliary has partnered with Woodmen Life to honor the life and legacy of WWII Veteran and Woodman member Sam Hardman, who passed away in 2013 to celebrate what would have been his 100th birthday.

Mr. Sam, as he was best known, was a WWII veteran, member, was a familiar figure in Knoxville, volunteering countless hours with the Honor Air, Woodmen Life and many other local nonprofit organizations. His continued enthusiasm and volunteer spirit inspired many in the community and he was active up until his passing in 2013.

The tribute to Mr. Sam will begin at 11am, with lunch to follow at noon. The lunch will include grilled chicken, sides, dessert and a beverage. The lunch is complimentary - although donations to the Post 2 building fund are encouraged.

All proceeds from this luncheon will be directed to the American Legion Post 2 Building Fund. The Post 2 family includes the Legionnaires, the Auxiliary, the Sons of the Legion and the American Legion Riders. Members of Post 2 give back to the community by working with and supporting a wide variety of community and charitable groups, with many serving in leadership positions in local fraternal, civic and governmental organizations.

The members of American Legion Post 2 currently meet at the America Red Cross Building located at 6921 Middlebrook Pike. Monthly Post meetings begin with dinner at 6pm followed by the business meeting at 7pm.

Visit www.Legionknox.com for more information on Post 2, their activities and membership information.

