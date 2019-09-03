Anakeesta extends hours for Halloween event

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Mountaintop attraction Anakeesta’s new Halloween event is now underway.

The Legend of Hallow Mountain offers kid-friendly Halloween fun to pulse-pounding scare zones allowing for everyone to find their level of fun or fear. The event began Friday, Sept. 13.

The attraction will have extended hours Tuesday, Oct. 1, through Nov. 2 at no additional charge.

“Fall is my favorite season, and we want to celebrate with a family-friendly ‘haunt’ to welcome in the autumn festivities in the Smokies,” Anakeesta co-founder and owner Karen Bentz said. “My vision for the Hallow Mountain at Anakeesta is to add to our relaxing and scenic mountaintop village by creating a truly fun Halloween-themed destination for families to experience together.”

The Legend of Hallow Mountain includes scare zones like the Hallow Mountain Graveyard, complete with zombies. The area is for ages 12 and up.

“We have worked very hard to gather a team of Halloween professionals which include craftsmen, make-up artists, prop builders, actors, lighting and sound technicians and a whole host of behind-the-scene staff to make our storyline come alive,” Bentz said. “Our collective goal is to create an authentic, believable ‘haunt’ that will give you a chill, but most importantly create a shared memory for families and friends to look forward to each year.”

Zombie ziplining is part of the event. Guests can zip through the black of night then rappel into the depths of darkness. A single beacon will guide guests through almost 3,000 feet of ziplining with 70-foot drops and zombies lurking in the unknown.

Throughout the day, Autumn at Anakeesta will offer family-friendly crafts, games, activities, not-so-spooky character visits and of course fall-inspired sweet treats for all.

After dark, Anakeesta’s Treetop Skywalk will transform into the Firefly Forest. Guests can experience thousands of “fireflies” pulsating in the forest below while walking 40-60 feet in the air, suspended in darkness.

Movie lovers of all ages can grab a seat at the Overlook Beer Garden to enjoy the stars and the silver screen during Anakeesta’s 25 Nights of Outdoor Movies with cult favorites such as “Frankenstein,” “Ghostbusters” and “Casper.”

Autumn at Anakeesta and Hallow Mountain are included in the cost of Anakeesta general admission. Zombie ziplining requires an additional ticket purchase as does the Haunted Rail Runner Coaster. General admission tickets may be purchased in advance and give you unlimited Chondola or Ridge Rambler access to the mountaintop all day and night, with the last ride up departing at 11 p.m.

Visit www.anakeesta.com or call 865-325-2400 for tickets and more information.