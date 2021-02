KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Many are asking legal questions regarding employees’ rights in the workplace when it comes to COVID-19 and the responsibilities the employer has.

Can your boss require you to get the vaccine? Can the government force you to take the vaccine? What bills are currently being discussed about vaccination rights? What happens if you test positive for COVID-19 and what paid time off (PTO) can a person use, if any?

WATE 6 On Your Side Legal Analyst Greg Isaacs has answers.