Aspen Dental to provide free dental care to veterans Saturday
Aspen Dental will open nearly 500 of the nation's largest network of branded dental offices to provide FREE care to as many as 5,000 of our nation's veterans on Saturday, June 8, during their sixth annual Day of Service.
Aspen Dental will offer free dental care for local veterans as part of its healthy mouth movement from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Like millions of other Americans, veterans can struggle to find oral health care when they need it.
Veterans can call 1-844-277-3646 (1-844-ASPENHMM) to find a participating office near them and schedule an appointment.
Additional details are below with local participating addresses:
- Aspen Dental 7731 Kingston Pike Ste 102, Knoxville, TN 37919
- Aspen Dental 1419 Parkway, Sevierville, TN 37862
- Aspen Dental 260 Hamilton Crossing Dr, Alcoa, TN 37701
- Aspen Dental 375 Kelsey Ln Ste 1, Lenoir City, TN 37772
- Aspen Dental 1238 N 12th St, Middlesboro, KY 40965
- Aspen Dental 468 Crockett Trace Dr Unit 1, Morristown, TN 37813
Since launching the Healthy Mouth Movement in 2014, dentists and their teams from Aspen Dental-branded offices across the country have donated more than $15 million in dentistry to over 22,000 veterans and people in need through their volunteer efforts.
