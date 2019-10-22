Balloon Fest gives chance to see fall colors from the air

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WATE) — Looking for a bird’s eye view of the fall colors in East Tennessee? Lakeside of the Smokies Balloon Fest is offering that and more.

The hot air balloon festival is being held from 1-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26-27 at Chilton Farm. Rides can come tethered and untethered. Some of the balloons that will be on hand include Smokey the Bear, Pokey the Turtle and Puddy Cat.

Musical acts Hillbilly Bonez, Wild Blue Yonder, Pea Pickin’ Hearts, Lost Creek Band, Sugarlime Blue, GRITS, Hutcheson Brothers, Steve & Abby Duo, and Kelly Shipe will perform as well.

You can get tickets online here.