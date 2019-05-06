Beaumont Magnet Academy competing in Manilow Music Project

Copyright by WATE - All rights reserved (Photo: Oak Ridge Symphony Orchestra)

A Knox County school is competing in a national competition aimed at help kids have access to music education and equipment.

Beaumont Magnet Academy is participating in a competition held in the Manilow Music Project in hopes of scoring funding for better equipment and opportunities for music education.

The Manilow Music Project helps support music education by donating thousands of instruments to schools around the country and offering grants and merit-based scholarships. The foundation was started by Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, Barry Manilow.

Click here to vote for Beaumont Magnet Academy.