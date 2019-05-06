Beaumont Magnet Academy competing in Manilow Music Project
A Knox County school is competing in a national competition aimed at help kids have access to music education and equipment.
Beaumont Magnet Academy is participating in a competition held in the Manilow Music Project in hopes of scoring funding for better equipment and opportunities for music education.
The Manilow Music Project helps support music education by donating thousands of instruments to schools around the country and offering grants and merit-based scholarships. The foundation was started by Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, Barry Manilow.
Click here to vote for Beaumont Magnet Academy.
Local News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Kidney recipient honors the life of donor - his own son - at local kidney walk
- Overdosed driver leads police on chase, crashes in Fountain City Lake
- Russia says 41 dead from burning plane in Moscow
- Nationwide Sierra Leone phone scam hits East Tennessee
- Impaired driver striking a KPD cruiser late Saturday night on I-275
- ETCH holds 'Talk Derby to me' fundraiser
- KFD explorers clean fire trucks following Fort Loudon Waste and Recycling fire
National News
-
- North Carolina officer slain in traffic stop; suspect dead
- US dispatched aircraft carrier to send message to Iran
- United Nations to offer first report on global biodiversity
- China says trade envoys preparing to go to Washington
- Michael Cohen heads to prison in Trump hush-money scheme
- The Latest: Possible attack on US forces led to deployments
- Trump changes position on Mueller testimony