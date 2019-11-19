Big Give Knox program hosting luncheon, happy hour events

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Volunteer East Tennessee and United Way of Greater Knoxville are making participating in this years Big Give Knox fundraiser a little tastier.

The nonprofits will host the Big Give Knox Community Luncheon and Community Happy Hour coinciding with The Big Give event on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3.

The Big Give has been a 24-hour online giving campaign dedicated to raising money and awareness for nonprofits. The nonprofits are verified and headquartered or provide services in Knoxville.

You can get tickets or register for both events online.

The Big Give Knox Community Luncheon will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at Bearden Banquet Hall, 5806 Kingston Pike. The cost is $10.

The Big Give Knox Community Happy Hour will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Elkmont Exchange Brewery & Eating House, 745 N. Broadway. For every pint sold, $1 will be given to the United Way.