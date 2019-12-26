Black bear cubs take selfies at Appalachian Bear Rescue

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) – Three curious Black bear cubs discovered a new security camera in their pen on Wednesday, making for some seriously sweet selfies.

The Appalachian Bear Rescue posted the selfies to its Facebook page Thursday, telling the story behind the adorable photos of “Boudreaux,” “Jessamine” and “Beignet” Bears.

“We wonder if Boudreaux will torment the camera or forget about it completely. As it was, his experiments with cinematography came to an end when he tried to climb into the loft. Jessamine Bear, already happily ensconced, wouldn’t allow Mr. Boudreaux to enter,” ABR wrote in the post.

There are more photos to be seen, as well as some educational tidbits on the post:

