KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — This week’s pet of the week is proving black cats aren’t suspicious but adorable.

Miami is a 6-month-old kitten and Young-Williams Animal Center says she is the perfect friend to watch Halloween movies with. Young Williams is celebrating Halloween by highlighting black cats.

Miami came to them from one of their partner shelters. She is known as the “purr machine” and we are told she is very playful and fun. Not only is Halloween coming up making it the perfect time to bring a black cat home, but Saturday is National Cat Day.

“We want to forget all the superstitions about black cats and encourage folks to come out and visit will all of our cats available for adoption,” said Laura Hunter, YWAC’s development coordinator. “Black cats can be incredibly sweet and inquisitive. We have several that are available for adoption.”

If you are interested in bringing Miami home, she is at the Division Street location. You can also look online at other available pets.