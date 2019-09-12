Blount nonprofit hosting Parkinson’s awareness 5K run, 1K walk at Ijams

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The surrounding area Parkinson’s awareness groups have combined to form one run and walk-a-thon fundraising event.

The PJ Parkinson’s Support Group of Blount County 5K and 1K Walk-a-Ton for Parkinson’s Awareness will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 28, at Ijams Nature Center, 2915 Island Home Ave.

On-site registration begins at 8 a.m. for the 5K and 9 a.m. for the 1K walk.

Register online here.

In 2015, PJ Parkinson’s Support Group was created and held it’s first walk-a-thon that fall. Now in its fifth year, a 5K run has been added.

Registration for the 5K is $30 and includes a T-shirt. The walk is $15. T-shirts can be preordered with online registration for $12 A limited number of shirts will be available for purchase at the event for $15.

If you would like to volunteer, email pjparkinsonsgroup@gmail.com.

