Blount Partnership establishing business relief fund

The Blount Partnership has collaborated with local financial institutions to provide relief funds to qualifying businesses during the COVID-19 crisis.

Requirements

Business must have been in active existence at least 12 months prior to date of application

Projected innovation must be implementable within 2-4 weeks following receipt of funds

Preference will be given to businesses that partner with other Blount County businesses (where necessary)

Preference will be given to businesses that are members of the Blount County Chamber of Commerce

Applications will be accepted through April 3. Funds will be distributed beginning April 6.

If you wish to donate to the Blount Partnership Business Relief Fund, please click the DONATE BUTTON below or contact Bruce Kerr at 865-983-2241 to make other arrangements. Thank you for your assistance.