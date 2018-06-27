Bruster's brings back free ice cream for East Tenn blood donors

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A Bruster's Ice Cream shop in Newark, Delaware. Source: Flickr/ diaper

A popular chain of ice cream shops is teaming up with East Tennessee health centers give blood donors a sweet reward for their contributions

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is once again partnering with Bruster’s Ice Cream to save lives in East Tennessee. Everyone who donates blood at a MEDIC blood drive on Wednesday, June 27th or Thursday, June 28th will receive a coupon for a free pint of Bruster’s Ice Cream.

Bruster’s has been a community partner of MEDIC’s for several years. Each year, this promotion comes the week before the Independence Day holiday.

Most blood centers across the country typically see a decline in donations leading up to the 4th of July and other major holidays. This event helps ensure MEDIC will have the blood it needs to supply its 28 East Tennessee-area hospitals.

Donors can give at any of the following locations:

Wednesday June 27

MEDIC Downtown Donor Center, 1601 Ailor Avenue, 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

MEDIC Farragut Donor Center, 11000 Kingston Pike, 6:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

MEDIC Crossville, 79 S. Main Street, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. (CDT)

Bruster’s Ice Cream, 906 E. Emory Road, 11 a.m.- 7:00 p.m.

Bruster’s Ice Cream, 1043 Old Cedar Bluff Road, 11 a.m.- 7:00 p.m.

Bruster’s Ice Cream, 7670 S. Northshore Drive, 11a.m.- 7:00 p.m.

Bruster’s Ice Cream in Maryville, 1400 W Broadway Ave., 11 a.m.- 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 28

MEDIC Downtown Donor Center, 1601 Ailor Avenue, 8:30 a.m.- 6:30 p.m.

MEDIC Farragut Donor Center, 11000 Kingston Pike, 7:30 a.m.- 7:00 p.m.

MEDIC Crossville, 79 S. Main Street, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. (CDT)

Bruster’s Ice Cream, 906 E. Emory Road, 11 a.m.- 7:00 p.m.

Bruster’s Ice Cream, 1043 Old Cedar Bluff Road, 11 a.m.- 7:00 p.m.

Bruster’s Ice Cream, 7670 S. Northshore Drive, 11 a.m.- 7:00 p.m.

Bruster’s Ice Cream in Maryville, 1400 W Broadway Ave., 11 a.m.- 7:00 p.m.

Donors can pick any of the dozens of Bruster’s flavors to take with them. A full list of flavors is available at brusters.com.

Donors with questions about their eligibility can go to medicblood.org or call (865) 524-3074.