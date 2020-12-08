Catching up with WATE’s Remarkable Woman of 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — We are once again honoring remarkable women in East Tennessee; women who have gone above and beyond to make someone’s life better this year. We caught up with 2020’s Remarkable Woman, Kim Cantrell of Knoxville Pays It Forward.

It was just back in March when we announced she had won the local recognition.

Cantrell is no stranger to so many families in East Tennessee. Founder of the non-profit Knoxville Pays It Forward, she collects household items, basics a family in crisis needs.

This time last year, Kim was helping tornado victims. Now, it’s mostly people hurt by the pandemic.

“Basically, this year, what we’ve been through is, we were blessed to be able to help with food for people who were out of work with COVID,” she said.

We’ve kept up with Kim over the past several months. She recently shared with us her fears about losing the huge Knoxville Pays It Forward warehouse on Rutledge Pike because it was being sold.

The deal fell through, buying Kim some time to find a new place to store the thousands of donations our community provides, and give help and hope to families during the holidays.

“Right now, we are right smack dab in the middle of all of our Christmas, so we have, we have hosted or sponsored over 100 families and that’s what we’re taking care of right now,” she said.

Kim Cantrell exemplifies servant leadership every day. A truly remarkable woman.

If you would like to donate household items like cleaning products, personal hygiene products, visit https://facebook.com/KnoxvillePaysItForward

Let us celebrate an incredible woman in your life, someone who makes a difference in our community. The winner may be featured in a newscast and compete for the national honor of being Nexstar’s Woman of the Year.

We are accepting nominations now for the 2021 Remarkable Women contest: