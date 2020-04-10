Central Collective holding virtual human claw machine Easter Egg Hunt

Join the central collective for the first-ever virtual human claw machine Easter egg hunt.

After receiving your request, they’ll send out an e-mail with your spot in line.

The hunt starts on the central collective’s Instagram at 8 p.m. Sunday. They’ll be hiding golden eggs around the venue and if you can direct the person on the blindfolded and gloved human on the Livestream using only voice commands. You win a prize!

You must make a donation of any size via PayPal or Venmo. Click here for more information.