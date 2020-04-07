Chalk Walk competition moves online

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Messages of hope and encouragement can also be seen on sidewalks and driveways across Knoxville, which is how Dogwood Arts has decided this year’s Chalk Walk competition will happen – except, but at your home.

Every year, artists head to Market Square to share their talent and create a chalk masterpiece.

This year, the competition will take place on Facebook: Now through April 12, artists are asked to create a chalk masterpiece in their own neighborhoods and submit photos.

The theme: Something that inspires you, something positive during the pandemic.

If you’d like to submit your masterpiece – click here.

How does it work?