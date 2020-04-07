Chalk Walk competition moves online

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Messages of hope and encouragement can also be seen on sidewalks and driveways across Knoxville, which is how Dogwood Arts has decided this year’s Chalk Walk competition will happen – except, but at your home.
Every year, artists head to Market Square to share their talent and create a chalk masterpiece.
This year, the competition will take place on Facebook: Now through April 12, artists are asked to create a chalk masterpiece in their own neighborhoods and submit photos.
The theme: Something that inspires you, something positive during the pandemic.
If you’d like to submit your masterpiece – click here.
How does it work?
- Create a chalk masterpiece at home/in your neighborhood. Please be sure to follow all ‘Safer at Home’ guidelines from our local and state government.
- Get creative –– there are no boundaries or guidelines concerning size or subject matter
- Submit photos of finished artwork along with a short description of what it is and why it inspires you. Entries will be collected through midnight on April 12.
- Photos can be uploaded here or emailed to shannon@dogwoodarts.com by midnight on Sunday, April 12. (If submissions are emailed, please include: Artist name and age, neighborhood (with zip code), and a brief description about what it is and why it inspires you).
- Next: Dogwood Arts will post an album with all of the entries on Facebook on Monday, April 13. The five photos with the most likes by midnight on Friday, April 17 will be the winners. Winning artists will receive a merchandise prize pack from Dogwood Arts and the chance to have their artwork featured on merchandise at the 2021 Chalk Walk in Market Square.