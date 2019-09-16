Cherokee Caverns showing ‘Hocus Pocus’ on Oct. 5

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Cherokee Caverns always brings chills but they also are bringing thrills this October. The cave attraction show Disney’s “Hocus Pocus” as its Halloween Movie in the Cave.

The movie will show five times at noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online. Fold out chairs will be provided.

The cave maintains a 58 degree year-round temperature. Guests should bring a light jacket or blanket to keep warm during the movie and wear comfortable shoes.

Della’s Dawg House Cart and Candy by Ro will offer food.

Nonprofit fan group Smoky Mountain Ghostbusters will be at the Cave with ECTO-1 as well.

Self-guided tours will be available 30 minutes before and after each movie. Guests are free to dress up in Halloween costumes. The cave is located at 8524 Oak Ridge Highway in Knoxville.