Christian Academy of Knoxville seniors dance to fight breast cancer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — October is breast cancer awareness month and the seniors at Christian Academy of Knoxville are taking raising awareness seriously.

Hannah Carroll and Aubrey Dunn came up with idea to do the school’s first ever Sadie Hawkins dance. The themed dance reverses the social norm to where the girls ask the boys to be their dates.

There are some rules though, the boys have to wear pink bow ties and the girls will be sporting pink dresses.

Carroll and Dunn said they are confident they will reach their $5,000 goal by selling tickets and T-shirts for the dance. The fundraiser is supporting “Courage To Conquer Cancer” a Knoxville organization set up by a CAK parent.

The girls are not stopping there either. They found a way to get the elementary and middle school involved. The younger students created works of art that will be donated to cancer centers to give patients hope.

Even though the dance is tomorrow night there is still a way you can donate. If you would like to help out their cause click here.