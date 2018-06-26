City, local community college come together for young men's empowerment seminar Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The city of Knoxville's Save Our Sons program is partnering with a local community college to host a young men's empowerment seminar and workshop.

Save Our Sons is partnering with Pellissippi State Community College to host a Sons Summit from 1-6 p.m. Friday June 29th at Pellissippi State Magnolia Campus.

Speakers and workshops will focus on encouraging and empowering young men with the necessary skills and resources to pursue sustainable employment. Workshop topics include: financial literacy, workforce readiness, etiquette and dressing for success.

The keynote speaker is Sterling "Sterl The Pearl" Henton, former UT Football Volunteer and local personality. Workshop presenters are: Clarence Vaughn; Executive Director of the City's Police Advisory & Review Committee (PARC); retired executive and community volunteer Sammie C. Harris, and Kevin A. Perry, Save Our Sons (SOS) Outreach Manager.

Admission is free, but registration is required. Lunch will be included. The first 15 Sons to register for the Summit will receive free movie tickets from Regal Entertainment Group. At the event, door prizes will be given away to participants.

Registration: https://sonssummit2018.eventbrite.com.