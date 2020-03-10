City releases site analysis, online survey for Fork Kid renovations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — City administrators are hoping to renovate the Fort Kid playground in the “spirit of the original park” but they need public input.

Ahead of Thursday’s Fort Kid public meeting, the city has released photos, a site analysis and an online survey as part of its improvement plan for the park.

The survey will be online throughout March. Paper copies will also be distributed at the Fort Kid public meeting, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on March 12 at the Knoxville Museum of Art, 1050 World’s Fair Park Drive.

Three photos are from existing playgrounds and will be displayed at the public meeting as possible inspiration for the new play structure at the site. The images showcase the kinds of materials and structures that families may want to consider as they are being asked what they would like to see at the renovated Fort Kid.





The city of Knoxville released these three existing playground structure photos for families to consider ahead of the Fort Kid renovation meeting at5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the Knoxville Museum of Art, 1050 World’s Fair Park Drive.

“We are hoping families will bring their children and having photos of real climbing walls, slides and other elements might help them put into words what they want to see at Fort Kid,” Community Empowerment Director Charles Lomax said.

Lomax along with representatives from the Public Building Authority and Hedstrom Landscape Architecture will be leading Thursday’s meeting. They will also be sharing a site analysis that highlights the playground build area and existing shade trees that the city intends to retain.

“It is important for us to rebuild Fort Kid in the spirit of the original park constructed nearly 30 years ago.” Mayor Indya Kincannon said. “I am looking forward to working with the community on this project and making sure that Fort Kid will be here for generations to come.”

Fort Kid will close April 6.

LATEST STORIES