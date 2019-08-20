City seeks feedback from residents regarding Community Development Needs Survey

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The city is seeking feedback from residents as it continues to build the Community Development Department’s 5-Year Consolidated Plan.

Through a series of meetings and an online survey, the city hopes to gain a better understanding of what the community thinks the city should focus on with the plan.

The first of six public meetings happened Monday, Aug. 19.

The other meetings are scheduled through the remainder of August, through September:

Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. at Inskip-Norwood Recreation Center, 301 W. Inskip Dr.

Thursday, Aug. 22 at 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. at the Deane Hill Recreation Center, 7400 Deanne Hill Dr. NW.

Monday, Aug. 26 at 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. at the South Knoxville Community Center, 522 Maryville Pike.

Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. at the O’Connor Senior Center, 611 Winona St.

Thursday, Sept. 26 at 10:30 a.m. – noon at the O’Connor Senior Center, 611 Winona St.

This phase of the Five-Year Consolidated Plan is the city’s “information gathering” part of the plan’s development.

The online survey can be found here.

Survey questions are informed by HUD and its national priorities, and responses are kept anonymous.