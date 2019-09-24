Clay shooting tournament for 5 county children centers set for Friday

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — The fourth annual Clays for Children Sporting Clays Tournament will be held Friday, Sept. 27 at Chilhowee Sportsman’s Club in Maryville.

The event benefits the children’s centers of the 8th Judicial District including Campbell, Claiborne, Fentress, Scott and Union counties.

The 100-shot competition begins at 8 a.m. with breakfast and the morning flights. Lunch and afternoon flights will go past 4 p.m. Shooters will compete in four-person teams. The cost is Both individual and team prizes will be awarded. First-time shooters are welcome.

The children centers provide services and education to children in the 8th Judicial District. You must register by mail or by calling 423-626-8002.