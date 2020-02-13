Cocke County restaurant fails health inspection

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Newport restaurant had half a dozen critical violations leading to a failing score this week.

People’s Choice Restaurant, 230 Broadway Blvd., Newport – Grade: 68

People’s Choice Restaurant on Broadway scored a 68. A grade below 70 is considered “unsanitary” by the health department.

Protecting food from potential contamination is one of several problems in the report. The inspector watched a cook handle toast and wipe his hands on a dirty wiping cloth without washing his hands, as required, before preparing more food. The oversight could have caused potential contamination.

Roast beef and potato salad in the refrigerator had no date mark on it. So the cook didn’t know when the meat was first opened. It must be used within 7 days. The food, including 2 1/2 pounds of potato salad, were thrown away.

Chop House, 9700 Kingston Pike – Grade: 70; new grade: 90

In West Knoxville, the Chop House at 9700 Kingston Pike scored a 70. That’s a passing score.

A cook was seen putting a baked potato on a plate with his bare hands instead of wearing gloves, according to the health inspector.

Prime rib was not hot enough. It was at 124 degrees, but 135 and above is the safe hot temperature to slow bacteria growth.

Also, some food in the fridge did not have a date mark on it. The Chop House has been reinspected, and the new grade is 90.

Crockett’s Breakfast Camp, 1103 Parkway, Gatlinburg – Grade: 73; new grade: 97

Last week, Crockett’s Breakfast Camp in Gatlinburg scored a 73, a passing grade. It’s been re-inspected. The new grade is now 97.

Subway, West Town Mall – Grade: 74; new grade: 94

The Subway at West Town Mall has been reinspected as well. The live roaches the inspector found are gone. The new grade is 94.

Top scores of the week: