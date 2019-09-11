Concert at Open Chord to benefit Alzheimer’s Association, Walk to End Alzheimer’s

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rock to End Alzheimer’s is coming to the Open Chord music venue in West Knoxville.

Right at Home and Avenir Assisted Living are hosting the event to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association and the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Doors open at 6 p.m. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, and includes performances by Knox Blues Band featuring Tim Spencer of Soulfinger, Milkshake Fatty and Stempede of Strangers.

Tickets for the all-ages event are $20 and can be purchased online.

More than 1,110 people on nearly 200 teams have already signed up for the Knoxville Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The fundraising event will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Zoo Knoxville.

An opening ceremony will start at 9:30 a.m. in Chilhowee Park. The walk will kick off at 10 a.m., leaving from Chilhowee Park, and entering the zoo. Participants will complete a two-mile loop, and will then cross the finish line back at Chilhowee Park.

The event has already raised more than $98,000 of its $160,000 goal.

The event includes an after-party, with music and door prizes. Once the walk festivities are complete, all registered participants will be able to enjoy Zoo Knoxville for the rest of the day, free of charge.

For more information about the Knoxville Walk to End Alzheimer’s, or to register for the event, visit act.alz.org/knoxville.