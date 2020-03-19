Coronavirus in East Tennessee: Nonprofit offering to deliver groceries to seniors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Tennessee nonprofit is offering to receive shopping lists, retrieve items and deliver them to serve seniors who need to practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Senior Citizens Home Assistance Service is offering to take orders from residents age 62 or older or with compromised immune systems from 16 counties. They will serve Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Claiborne, Cocke, Grainger, Hamblen, Jefferson, Knox, Loudon, Monroe, Morgan, Roane, Scott, Sevier and Union counties.

The SCHAS Out Shopping, or S.O.S program, does not have a service or delivery fee. Seniors will only need to pay for their groceries.

Tim Howell, CEO of SCHAS, said the program helps keep seniors safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We feel this is a win-win situation that can provide a necessary service to the vulnerable population that may not have access to the internet or mobile phones to use traditional delivery services as well as provide continued employment to our amazing staff of caregivers,” Howell said. “We are so appreciative of all our sponsors that support our organization and to those who have stepped up to help us launch this new program during this pandemic.”

Items that can be purchased include food, pet food, toiletries, cleaning supplies and over-the-counter medications. Items that will not be purchased are prescription medications, alcohol and any tobacco products. Orders can be placed Monday through Friday with 48 hours turn around, SCHAS said in a press release.

The caregiver will coordinate with customers on finding alternative items if an item cannot be found. Orders are limited to one order per household per week.

Orders can be placed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday online at www.schas.org or by calling 865-523-2920. Click here to fill out an order.

This program has been sponsored by Home Federal Bank, Dr. Joseph Johnson, MBI Companies and various United Ways agencies. SCHAS has also applied for grant funding to further support this program. Sponsorships will go to helping SCHAS cover the costs of paying their caregivers to process the orders.