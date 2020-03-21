Coronavirus in Knox: Knoxville Pays It Forward offers assistance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Pays It Forward was back at work Friday.

The organization is staying busy this year between the Middle Tennessee tornadoes and now, the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The director, Kim Cantrell, explained what the group is providing and how to get what you need.

The group is putting together care packages containing food, non-perishables, pet food, adult diapers and more for families in need.

Cantrell also says they have cleaning supplies baskets as well.

To apply for assistance, click here.