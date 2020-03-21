Closings
There are currently 50 active closings. Click for more details.

Coronavirus in Knox: Knoxville Pays It Forward offers assistance

As Seen On WATE

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Pays It Forward was back at work Friday.

The organization is staying busy this year between the Middle Tennessee tornadoes and now, the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The director, Kim Cantrell, explained what the group is providing and how to get what you need.

The group is putting together care packages containing food, non-perishables, pet food, adult diapers and more for families in need.

Cantrell also says they have cleaning supplies baskets as well.

To apply for assistance, click here.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter