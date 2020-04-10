Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Girl Scouts move to digital cookie sales

(Photo: Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Girl Scouts are changing their sales tactics as social distancing guidelines are putting a damper on their cookie sales.

While they take orders for the familiar Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos and Samoas, cookie booths in front of stores across East Tennessee were also a larger part of the organizations fundraising. This year, with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, cookie booth sales were on hold, leaving thousands of boxes still on hand.

Girls Scouts are now shifting to a digital cookie store to replace the booths.

“The reason we really want to sell the cookies is because girls plan their whole year,” Lynn Fugate, CEO of the Girls Scouts of the Southern Appalachians, said. “They set goals about the activities they want to do.”

If you are still looking for cookies, you can find them online and you can order from local Girls Scouts here: https://www.girlscoutcsa.org/.

