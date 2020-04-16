Coronavirus in Tennessee: Sugarlands Distilling Company selling T-shirts to benefit front-line workers

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Sugarlands Distilling Company is offering a pair of T-shirts that will benefit those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

From now until May 4, the moonshine company will be donating all proceeds from the sale of its MoonShare T-shirts to support first responders, health care providers, and local restaurants across the country. T-shirt sales have already paid for meals for more than 170 health care professionals and first responders.

Sugarlands has already donated 120 restaurant gift cards to Covenant Health staff and fire stations in the Knoxville area.

“Through these actions and the continued support from people across the country purchasing MoonShare T-shirts, Sugarlands’ hope is to be a beacon of optimism and unity,” Sarah Davis, communications manager for Sugarlands, said in a release.

You can get your T-shirt by visiting the Sugarlands merchandise page.

