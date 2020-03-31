Coronavirus: Knox Co. Schools develop distance learning plan amid COVID-19 closure

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Schools leaders recently introduced a plan to keep students learning during the school closures through April 24 amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

MORE: Tracking Coronavirus

Last week, during a KCS Board of Education meeting, Assistant Superintendent Jon Rysewyk shared the school system’s distance learning plan, initially called “KCS at Home.”

It would be implemented April 6th while tech devices are distributed to students who don’t have access at home and educational resources are developed.

All resources are based on content already taught during the school year.

Teachers will support these resources one of the following four ways: Canvas, Microsoft Teams, Aspen or telephone.

Participation is voluntary for students and completion will not impact a student’s grade.

Learning plans and resources would be created by each grade level and subject for high schools which include math, English, science and social studies.

“We’ve never been here before and we hope we don’t ever have to go back. This is all new for everyone,” said Tanya Coats, Knox County Education Association President.

Each week, resources for all grade levels will be posted online.

For elementary and middle school students, paper packets will also be available and high schoolers have the option to check out a device if they don’t have access to one at home. The plan notes that all high school instruction will be online because of course combinations for each student.

“It is cumbersome and we have asked teachers to be volunteers to help us pool together some curriculum ideas that can help kids review and give parents additional resources so parents don’t have to figure things out on their own,” said Coats.

The plan outlines that packets will be grouped by more than one elementary and middle school grade level as a way to reduce confusion and give families the opportunity to review and engage other grade-level activities.

Part of the plan includes using KCS-TV where teachers will record lessons that are covered in online and paper packets.

When it comes to student support, KCS outlines in their plan that staff will work with families to determine the best ways to meet the needs of students with disabilities. Staff will also have IEP (Individualized Educational Plan) meetings to help students more impacted by the closure.

RELATED: Knox Co. Schools staff working to put together ‘KCS at Home’ educational resources for students