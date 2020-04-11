Coronavirus: Kroger Health, City of Oak Ridge partner to offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Kroger Health is teaming up with the city of Oak Ridge to bring free drive-thru COVID-19 test sites next week.

On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, April 15 – 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., people with coronavirus symptoms can schedule an appointment through Kroger Health to be screened at the Oak Ridge High School parking lot.

“It is essential that testing be increased in order to fight this deadly virus,” Oak Ridge Mayor Warren Gooch stated on Friday, April 10. “This testing will help us determine the degree of spread within the Oak Ridge community and surrounding area. Oak Ridge faces a unique challenge because we host thousands of workers and commuters to travel across our city every day.”

Per CDC guidelines, the only people who will be tested are people with symptoms or healthcare workers and first responders who have been exposed to the virus.

Symptoms include fever, cough, or shortness of breath.

Before attending the testing site, patients are asked to schedule an appointment via Kroger Health’s online portal at www.krogerhealth.com/covidtesting.