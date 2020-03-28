Coronavirus: Medicare Q&A with Senior Financial Group

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — We’ve received a lot of questions about Medicare coverage during the novel coronavirus pandemic and WATE 6 On Your Side went to seek the answers.

Anchor Lori Tucker met with Jason Pearcy, Agent Manager at Senior Financial Group to get some of your questions answered if you’re a senior or have concerns about a senior family member.

Question: Will Medicare cover a test for coronavirus?

Answer: Yes, and as a result of The Cares Act, the co-pay and deductible amounts for the test have been waived, along with associated services such as physican visits or hospital observation.

Question: Doctors are connecting with patients more over the phone or online during the crisis. Will Medicare cover telemedicine?

Answer:

Yes. Telehealth will be covered under Part B for all traditional Medicare enrollees during the virus crisis, and services are not limited to COVID-19 care. However, how you access that service varies based on your particular coverage. Give us a call at 865-777-0153 to get information specific to your needs.

Question: Can I get extended supplies of my prescriptions?

Answer: Yes. Under The Cares Act, Medicare drug plans will be required to issue up to a 90-day supply of covered drugs to enrollees who request it during the emergency period.

Question: If I lost my job and needed to sign up for Medicare, what should I do?

Answer: If you were in this situation and need to sign up for Medicare now because of a job loss, you can take advantage of a special enrollment period that is available to you up to eight months after you lose coverage from employment.

Our consultants can assist you with all the details relating to your specific needs and help you cover any gap in coverage as well. Again, you can reach us at 865-777-0153 or sgfmedicare.com.

Question: Would Medicare cover a Covid-19 vaccine if one became available?

Answer: Yes. Medicare part B already covers some vaccines for things like flu. If a vaccine for COVID-19 becomes available, it will be covered under Part B under a provision of the Cares Act.

Question: What about scams related to Medicare and coronavirus?

Answer: Sadly, scammers are taking advantage of the COVID-19 crisis to ramp up identity theft and Medicare fraud schemes. The solution to that is: “Shop Local.”

We are a neighbor and a friend to the East Tennessee Medicare beneficiaries and we’re happy to serve anyone needing help during this time of crisis. Again, you can reach Senior Financial Group at 865-777-0153 or sfgmedicare.com